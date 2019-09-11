close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Pakistan

September 11, 2019

Pakistan observes 71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

Wed, Sep 11, 2019

KARACHI: The 71st death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed  with due solemnity and reverence across the country Today (Wednesday).

Government representatives from different walks of life would visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay floral  wreaths and offered Fateha.

Besides politicians, representatives of the three services will lay wreaths at the mausoleum on behalf of their respective chiefs.

Several public and private organizations and educational institutions would hold functions in different cities to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam, who united the Muslims of the Subcontinent for acquiring a separate homeland.

Television and radio channels aired special programmes to pay homage to the great leader.

