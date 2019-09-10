close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Pakistan

APP
September 10, 2019

Sindh CM reviews security arrangements of Muharram procession

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Sep 10, 2019


KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday paid a visit to Sukkur.

According to details, the Chief Minister Sindh along with Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions.

Talking to media, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that administration and organisers cooperated a lot.

He is himself monitoring the entire situation, he added.

The CM said that security is on high alert and efforts are being done to make security foolproof.

He also said that Police and Rangers are doing their job very well and hoped that no bad incident would take place throughout the day.

