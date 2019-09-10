Ashura being observed with due solemnity in Karachi

KARACHI: Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, is being observed here on Tuesday with all solemnity and reverence.

It was amidst strict security arrangements that the main procession was taken out early this morning from Nishtar Park, following a majlis attended by hundreds of people, including both men and women along with children.

The main procession was kept joining by mourners from across the city till mid day.

The participants were witnessed moving in very disciplined manner, with boy scouts providing the needed cover.

Moving through Mazar-e-Quaid and New M.A.Jinnah Road towards Saddar and Regal Chowk, they offered their Zuhrain prayers at Tibet Centre.

The Ashura procession was also joined by Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Amir Khan of MQM-Pakistan, Mustafa Kamal of Pakistan Sarzameen Party and also several other politicians, at different intervals.

Politicians were unanimous that Ashura is one of the occasions that provide an opportunity not only to all the Muslims but every supporter of human dignity in joining hands and reaffirm that commitment to the cause of righteouness.

The well sealed designated route of the main procession was also dotted with series of camps providing first aid to the participants in need.

Scores of sabeels offering water and sherbet were thronged by children due to sultry weather condition in the coastal city.

To ensure fool proof security for the mourners there could be seen sniper shooters on high rise buildings located on the route.

Some five hundred policemen and rangers' personnel are also deputed to guard the route itself.

They are besides 7000 others deployed across Karachi, particularly at sensitive locations.

The procession is scheduled to culminate a little before Asr at Hussainia Iranian Imam Bargah at Kharadar.