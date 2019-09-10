close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 10-09-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 10, 2019

Karachi: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to  Met Office on Tuesday.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 45°C, Turbat 44°C & Dadu 43°C.

