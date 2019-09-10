Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 10-09-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Tuesday.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 45°C, Turbat 44°C & Dadu 43°C.
Karachi: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Tuesday.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 45°C, Turbat 44°C & Dadu 43°C.