PM Imran’s ‘best advice’ for Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Imran Khan has advised the Pakistani youth to don’t fear failure or criticism if they want to be successful in their life.

Taking to Twitter Monday morning, the prime minister shared a famous quote of former American president Theodore Roosevelt: "It is not the critic who counts".

“The best advice for the youth of Pakistan: No one has ever achieved anything significant in life who fears failure or criticism,” he captioned the quote which has the picture of ex-president.

The quote is an excerpt of Theodore Roosevelt’s historical speech “Citizenship in the Republic” delivered on April 23, 1910, at the University of Paris.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”