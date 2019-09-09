Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Islamabad, Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: People came out of their homes as a moderate earthquake jolted the Federal Capital and other northern areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir Monday morning.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Pakistan’s northern areas at 11:40 am.

There was no loss of life and material reported from the region.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the border region in Azad Kashmir, the NSMC said.