close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 9, 2019

Weather forecast for Pakistan, 09 September 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 09, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A Shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. However, rain is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan