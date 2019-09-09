Weather forecast for Pakistan, 09 September 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A Shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. However, rain is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A Shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. However, rain is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.