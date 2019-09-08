Punjab: Policemen arrested for torturing woman in Vehari

Lahore: Eight policemen including a DSP and an SHO have been arrested for subjecting a woman to torture in Vehari.



According to Geo News, the woman was taken into custody and shifted to an alleged private torture cell after being accused of stealing gold jewelry.

The woman was dropped outside her house after her condition deteriorated due to torture.

Taking notice of the reports, Punjab IG Arif Nawaz Khan order authorities to arrest the policemen involved in the inhuman treatment.

The police are said to have lodged a case against 13 people including eight policemen.

The TV channel reported that the police swung into action after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the matter, prompting Regional Police Office (RPO) Multan to visit the family of the woman.

The RPO assured the family that action would be taken against the people involved.

IG Punjab

A statement issued by the Punjab Police said that 13 people including two sons of a landlord have been nominated in the FIR for torturing the woman.

The IG said that police have no place for black-sheep involved in establishing private lockups and using torture against suspects.

Punjab CM

CM Buzdar said that the torture on woman is the worst example of police culture.

He said that suspending the policemen involved in the sad accident would not be enough and ordered authorities to sack the policemen from their jobs.