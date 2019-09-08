Video of Shahrukh Khan hugging Pakistani pacer Hasnain goes viral

A video of Bollywood star and Trinbago Knight Riders owner Shahrukh Khan hugging and tapping Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain is going viral.

The video, shot inside the Knight Riders dressing room, shows Shahrukh congratulating and hugging several of his team members, one of which was the young Hasnain.

Hasnain, 19, was one of the stars of the show as he had claimed three wickets against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match on Wednesday.

His wickets, which also included one of his compatriot Mohammad Hafeez, helped the Knight Riders start their CPL 2019 campaign with a win.

The youngster was pretty ordinary in the follow-up game though, leaking 33 runs in his four overs without picking up a wicket.

Shahrukh has a history of taking care of Pakistan pacers, with his relationship with Shoaib Akhtar in the early years of the Indian Premier League is still fresh in the memories.