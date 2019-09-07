close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
Pakistan

APP
September 7, 2019

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Sep 07, 2019


KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 degree centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the Sindh province.

However, partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of rain/thunderstorm at isolated places in Tharparkar district in the next 24 hours.

