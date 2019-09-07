Indian attempts to prepare ground for false flag operation against Pakistan go awry

Rawalpindi: Another Indian attempt to prepare ground for false flag operation against Pakistan has gone awry as Pakistan Army on Saturday rejected Indian Army and media's claims about arrest of two Pakistani terrorists.



"Indian Army and media projecting two Pakistanis who had inadvertently crossed LOC on 21 August, as terrorists is yet another attempt to fabricate facts," said a statement issued by ISPR, the media wing of the army.

It said two Pakistani farmers identified as Muhammad Nazeem, 21 and Khalil Ahmed, 30 had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control on August 21 while they had gone for grass cutting.



The ISPR said on 27 August the incident was discussed by military authorities during weekly hotline contact.

"Indian authorities had acknowledged and informed that routine legal formalities are taking place and they shall get back on that account".



Fabricating the facts, Indian media on September 2, declared both innocent individuals as members of a proscribed organisation, according to the ISPR .



The next day, Pakistan informed Indian authorities regarding false Indian media story despite prior exchange of information and facts.

The ISPR said Indian side assured Pakistani counterparts that due legal process was in place and outcome will be shared with Pakistani authorities.

"In complete disregard to formal sharing on the incident a false and fabricated story was presented by Indian Army during a presser on September 4 portraying the individuals as terrorists," the statement said.

"The apprehended inadvertent crossers had also been forced to give confessional statement under duress of Indian Army that they were trained in Pakistan and belonged to Rawalpindi. It is to note that both individuals are inadvertent crossers, local farmers and resident of Village Terraban (Hillan) along LOC and not Rawalpindi.

"The attempt is another Indian effort to prepare grounds for a false flag operation. Pakistan is taking up formal case based on evidence to expose Indian lies," the ISPR said.

The statement comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India might launch a false flag operation against Pakistan.



"I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations & the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK," Khan said in tweet on August 23.

