Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

US CENTCOM commander arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, Commander of United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) arrived in Islamabad on Saturday. 

Accompanied by a  17-member delegation, he is due to hold  important meetings with Pakistan's civil and military leadership, Geo News reported citing sources.

 During his first visit to Pakistan in April, General McKenzie Jr held meetings with  Prime Minister Imran Khan  and  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.



