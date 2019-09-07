US CENTCOM commander arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, Commander of United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) arrived in Islamabad on Saturday.

Accompanied by a 17-member delegation, he is due to hold important meetings with Pakistan's civil and military leadership, Geo News reported citing sources.

During his first visit to Pakistan in April, General McKenzie Jr held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.







