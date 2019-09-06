Four advisors to CM Murad entrusted status of provincial minister





KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has entrusted the status of provincial minister to four of his advisors – Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Shirazi and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Friday.

It says that the Chief Minister Sindh “has been pleased to entrust the status of Provincial Minister to the following Advisors to Chief Minister Sindh with immediate effect."

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro will now work as minister for Works & Services, Universities & Boards.

Meanwhile, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, is now the minister for Law, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development (spokesperson for Government).

Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Shirazi will handle matters of Social Welfare; and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani of Prison & Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) as ministers.