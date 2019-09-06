close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2019

Govt rejects 6-day holiday notification as fake

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday said a notification regarding Muhraam holidays doing the rounds on social media is fake.

Sharing a photo of the letter, the official Twitter account of federal the  government said "no such instructions have been issued by government of Pakistan.

"The attached notification is Fake and no such instructions have been issued by Government of Pakistan," read the tweet.


The fake notification misled the people by stating that  the government has declared six holidays commencing from September 6th  to September 11th.

The federal  and all the provincial governments have have announced two holidays  (Monday and Tuesday)for Ashura which is observed on Muhrram 9th and 10th.

According to a notification issued by  the Interior Ministry on Thursday, the offices will be closed at 3:00 pm on Friday, September, 6 to allow the employees to express solidarity with families of martyrs  on Defence and Martyrs Day.

