Afridi marks Defence and Martyrs Day with a visit to PAF pilot Marium Mukhtiar's home

Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi marked "Defence and Martyrs Day" by paying visit to family of Marium Mukhtiar, a martyred pilot of the Pakistan Air Force.

"Defence Day is a special day for all Pakistanis. I marked the day with a visit to PAF Pilot Shaheed Marium Mukhtiar's home," he wrote on his social media accounts with a collage of pictures showing a life size portrait of the former PAF pilot and her family members posing with the star all-rounder.

Marium Mukhtiar was the PAF pilot who embraced martyrdom when her aircraft crashed near Mianwali in November 2015. She became the first female pilot to have lost her life on a PAF mission.

"May Allah bless her soul, it was an amazing experience to hear about her bravery and courage, she will always be remembered. Pakistan Zindabad!"





The Interior Ministry on Friday announced that government offices will be closed by 3:00 pm so that employees can visit the families of martyrs.



Thousands of people have liked Shahid Afridi's post on Instagram and praised him for visiting Marium Mukhtiar's family.