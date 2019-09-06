close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
Pakistan

September 6, 2019

Afridi marks Defence and Martyrs Day with a visit to PAF pilot Marium Mukhtiar's home

Fri, Sep 06, 2019

Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi marked "Defence and Martyrs Day" by paying visit to  family of Marium Mukhtiar, a martyred pilot of the Pakistan Air Force.

"Defence Day is a special day for all Pakistanis. I marked the day with a visit to PAF Pilot Shaheed Marium Mukhtiar's home," he wrote on his social media accounts with a collage of pictures showing a life size portrait of the former PAF pilot and her family members posing with the star all-rounder.

Marium Mukhtiar was  the PAF pilot who embraced martyrdom  when her aircraft crashed near Mianwali in November  2015. She  became the first female pilot to  have lost her life on a PAF mission.

"May Allah bless her soul, it was an amazing experience to hear about her bravery and courage, she will always be remembered. Pakistan Zindabad!"


The Interior Ministry on Friday announced that government offices will be closed by 3:00 pm so that employees can visit the families of martyrs.

Thousands of people have liked Shahid Afridi's post on Instagram and  praised him for  visiting  Marium Mukhtiar's family.

