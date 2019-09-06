One martyred, eight wounded in Quetta blasts

QUETTA: A man was martyred and eight others sustained injuries in twin explosions at Al-Faisal Mover Bus Terminal near Khaizi Chowk area of Quetta on Thursday.



According to police, the first planted improvised explosive device (IED) went off beside the office of bus Terminal at Khaizi Chowk near Jabal Noor Western Bypass. After the first blast, when police and rescue personnel along with media persons reached the site, another explosion took place.



One of rescue personnel, Muhammad Naeem, died while six police personnel, including SHO Kharotabad Noor-ul-Hassan Asmatullah, Khushdil, Irshad, Arif Ali and Fazal-ur Rehman, were injured in the terrorist activity.

A reporter Ibrar Ahmed and a cameraman Syed Rehmat Ali of a private news channel also are among the wounded.

The body and the injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital Quetta where treatments of the injured were started.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.