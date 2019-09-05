Defence of geography, ideology interlinked: Bilawal Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto has stated that the defence of our geography and defence of our ideology are interlinked, urging that all the national institutions should work within their constitutional framework to ensure an invincible defence of Pakistan.

In his message on Defence Day, the PPP chairman said this was the day to remember the sacrifices of our martyrs, both civilians and soldiers and reinforce our commitment to defend our geography, ideology, democracy and human rights without any compromise.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for laying foundation of a firm nuclear programme, which today stands tall as a monumental defence against powerful adversaries. Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gifted ballistic missile programme, currently the core delivery system, he further said.

Bilawal paid tributes to the martyrs of nation from the armed forces and expressed solidarity with their families.

He mentioned how the people of held Kashmir are undergoing worst kinds of human rights violations and said defending them is also our duty as a nation.