Adam Levine urges students to be kind to friendless, shy, bullied kids

As kids head back to school after their summer break, Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine wants them to counter bully in a distinct way that would undeniably give support to the wallflowers that fall prey to aggressors.

Turning to Instagram, the 40-year-old ‘Sugar’ hit maker urged returning students to be there for those students who have no friends, those getting pestered as well as the ones who are unable to crack their shell.

"Special request to all of you kids returning to school in the next few days: If you see someone who is struggling to make friends or being bullied because s/he doesn't have many friends or because they are shy or not as pretty or not dressed in the most 'in clothes' -- Please step up,” read his post.



“Say hi or at least smile at them in the hallway. You never know what that person might be facing outside of school,” it said further.



The singer captioned the photo “VITAL” to encourage students in bringing the bullying culture to an end.