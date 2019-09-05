Saudi, UAE FMs assure 'full support' to resolve Kashmir situation in meeting with Gen Bajwa

Rawalpindi: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have assured full support to resolve the situation in Occupied Kashmir in a meeting with COAS General Qamar Bawja, the ISPR said in a statement Thursday.



More: Saudi, UAE FMs concerned over IHK situation



Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Ahmed M. Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan are in Islamabad to meet Pakistani leadership.

“Matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and security situation in the region were discussed,” the ISPR said.

The COAS highlighted that Pakistan is proud of its special strategic and brotherly relationship with the Gulf states.

Also read: Curfew in IHK continues on 31st day

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region and assured of their full support to resolve the situation created by India’s unilateral steps in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).



