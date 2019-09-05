close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2019

Sindh govt announces Muharram holidays

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 05, 2019

Karachi: The Sindh government has declared  9th and 10th September  (Monday and Tuesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (Muharram 9th and 10th).

According to a notification, government offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of government of Sindh will remain closed on the occasion of Ashura.

The government employees will have a four-day holiday on this Ashura as it falls on Monday and Tuesday following weekly holidays of Saturday and Sunday.  

Latest News

More From Pakistan