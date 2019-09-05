Sindh govt announces Muharram holidays

Karachi: The Sindh government has declared 9th and 10th September (Monday and Tuesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (Muharram 9th and 10th).

According to a notification, government offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of government of Sindh will remain closed on the occasion of Ashura.

The government employees will have a four-day holiday on this Ashura as it falls on Monday and Tuesday following weekly holidays of Saturday and Sunday.