Pakistan: Sargodha woman gives birth to sextuplets

Sargodha: A woman has given birth to sextuplets at a hospital in Sardgogha city in Punjab, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Ghazala BiBi was admitted to a private hospital where she gave birth to four boys and two girls.

According to Geo News, the mother and children were in good health.

The family members distributed sweets to celebrate the birth of multiple children who were born to the couple seven years after their got married.