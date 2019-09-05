close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2019

Pakistan: Sargodha woman gives birth to sextuplets

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 05, 2019

Sargodha: A woman has given  birth to sextuplets at a hospital in Sardgogha city in Punjab, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Ghazala BiBi was admitted to a private hospital where she gave birth to four boys and two girls. 

According to Geo News, the mother and children were in good health.

The family members distributed sweets to celebrate the birth of multiple children who were born to the couple  seven years after  their got married.

Latest News

More From Pakistan