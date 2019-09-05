WATCH: Asif Zardari loses his cool with policemen

Rawalpindi: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday clearly lost his temper with security personnel who were escorting him and his sister Faryal Talpur out of the Accountability Court.



TV footage showed the PPP leader expressing anger while attempting to clear the way for his sister in a crowded court building.

With a stick in his hand, the former president of the country is seen asking the policemen to step aside.

Earlier, the court extended remand of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in money laundering case.

The court asked the NAB to present the suspects on September 14 after the expiry of their remand.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present in the court as the NAB produced her father before the judge.