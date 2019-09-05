close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
September 5, 2019

WATCH: Asif Zardari loses his cool with policemen

Thu, Sep 05, 2019

Asif Zardari loses his cool with policemen 

Rawalpindi: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday clearly lost  his temper  with security personnel who were escorting him and his sister Faryal Talpur out of the Accountability Court. 

TV footage showed the  PPP leader  expressing anger while attempting  to clear the way for his sister in a crowded court building.

With a stick in his hand, the former president of the country is seen asking the policemen to step aside. 

Earlier, the court  extended remand of Asif Ali Zardari and  Faryal Talpur in money laundering case.

The court asked the  NAB to present the suspects on September 14 after the expiry of their  remand.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also  present in the court as the NAB produced her father before the judge.

