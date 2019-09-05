close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2019

Hospitals will remain govt hospitals, says PM Imran

Thu, Sep 05, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed people's concerns about recently promulgated MTI Act/ordinance and  reassured them that it was not  part of  privatization.

The prime minister tweeted that the purpose of the ordinance  is to enable  improved and modern management of public sector hospitals. 

"This is NOT privatization but part of our public sector hospitals' reform plan.The hospitals will remain Govt hospitals," he said.

The  prime minister added that better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients.

