Hospitals will remain govt hospitals, says PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed people's concerns about recently promulgated MTI Act/ordinance and reassured them that it was not part of privatization.

The prime minister tweeted that the purpose of the ordinance is to enable improved and modern management of public sector hospitals.

"This is NOT privatization but part of our public sector hospitals' reform plan.The hospitals will remain Govt hospitals," he said.

The prime minister added that better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients.

