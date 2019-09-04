Sept 6 to be commemorated as ‘Defence Day’and ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has decided to commemorate Friday, September 6, 2019 as ‘Defence Day’ as well as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, said a press release, issued by the Ministry of Interior here on Wednesday.

The ministry announced that all offices throughout the country will be closed at 15.00 hours on Friday to “commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan, observe solidarity with the people of Kashmir, and visit families of martyrs (Shuhada) and monuments”.