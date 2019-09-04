Major Gen Asif Ghafoor once again warns India against misadventure

RAWALPINDI: India should keep in mind February 27 before becoming involved in any aggression against Pakistan, warned DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday, referring to a standoff between both the countries that saw an Indian aircraft downed by PAF .

Addressing a press conference, the military spokesman said India sent fighter jets in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer for peace.

"India has intensified human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir," he said and assured people of the region that they would always find Pakistan standing with them.

"Pakistan Army is prepared for any situation," he said.

The DG ISPR said India is sowing seeds of new conflict with its actions in Occupied Kashmir.

"Kashmir is our jugular vain , and we will go to any extent for it," said he.

He said as soon as Pakistan consolidate its against on western front, it will shift its complete focus on eastern border because it sees India as a perpetual threat.

Responding to a question regarding Army Chief's extension in service, he said it was the prime minister's prerogative. He, however, added that General Bajwa never wanted it.

Asked to comment on reports about possibility that Pakistan might review its policy towards Israel, he said the status of Islamabad's relations with the Jewish state remains unchanged.

