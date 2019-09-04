close
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

Pushpa Kolhi: Pakistan's first Hindu girl to serve Sindh Police as officer

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

The Sindh Police is all set to welcome Pushpa Kolhi - a Hindu woman - as part of its force in a historic first.

Kolhi will serve as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in the province and has risen to the stature after passing the competitive provincial examination.

The ecstatic news, shared by human rights activist Kapil Dev on Tuesday, suggested:

"Pushpa Kolhi has become the first girl from #Hindu community who has qualified provincial competitive examination through Sindh Public Service Commission and become Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sindh Police. More power to her!" Dev's tweet reads.

Earlier in January, Suman Pawan Bodani, a Pakistani belonging to the Hindu community, was appointed as judge to the civil and judicial magistrate.

Suman Pawan Bodani who hails from Sindh’s Shahdadkot area, stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.

