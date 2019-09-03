Authorities spring to action at Clifton beach after Shaniera Akram's tweet

KARACHI: Shaniera Akram, wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram tweeted on Tuesday to draw attention of authorities towards the horrific condition of Karachi’s Clifton Beach.

She posted a number of pictures and videos of the beach littered with medical waste, syringes and vials of blood, calling on authorities to close down the beach for public until it is safe.

"I have walked on Clifton beach everyday for the last 4 years and I have never been scared until today. This beach needs to be shut down now”, Shaniera said.

Medical waste, syringes, viles of blood that has come in from the ocean has spread across Clifton beach for kilometres. The beach is biohazardous and in a state of emergency", the wife of Wasim Akram added.

She asked Karachiites to refrain from visiting and cleaning the beach since it needs be cleared by professionals

Shaniera Akram’s emphatic appeal was made in a string of tweets requesting TV channels to focus their attention on the issue before "rusty tractors dig this medical waste deeper in to the sand!".

Geo News correspondent witnessed the situation and confirmed that the citizens's lives were at risk.

Soon after Shaniera’s tweet, Sindh Police sprung to action and cordoned off the area with Section 144 imposed.

Today Senator Murtaza Wahab along with Secretary Environment, DC South & Cantonment Board visited the beach to oversee the cleanup with the help of Secretary Environment, DC South & Cantonment Board.

Later, he told in a tweet that the area of the beach was cleared 80 percent from the waste.

Murtaza Wahab thanked Shaniera Akram for highlighting the issue. He also acknowledged the concerned the authorities for cleaning up the Clifton Beach.

"Visited Clifton beach earlier today to oversee the cleanup of the beach with the assistance of Secretary Environment, DC South & Cantonment Board. The area is 80% clear now. Thank u ⁦⁦@iamShaniera⁩ for highlighting the issue & CBC staff for cleaning it up," Wahab said on Twitter.





