CM Sindh urges ulema to promote peace and tolerance during Muharram

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged Ulema of different schools of thought and sects to preach inter-faith and inter-sect harmony and unity in the country, particularly during the month of Muharram which teaches us the lesson of sacrifice for great cause.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Ulemas of different schools of thought here at New Sindh Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Nasir Shah, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani and other concerned officers.

The Ulemas who attended the meeting include Allama Maqsood Hussain Domki, Allama Furkhan Haider Abdi, Maulana Sadiq Jaferi, Allama Mubashir Hussain, Allama Asghar Ali Naqvi, Allama Nisar Qalandri, Maulana Hussain Masoodi, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Maulana Akbar Dars, Qari Usman, Allama Shah Ferozezuddin Qadri and others.

The chief minister said that Islam is the religion of peace, tranquility, brotherhood and teaches tolerance and respect for every one irrespective of any discrimination. “We all have worked together and successfully restored peace in the city and we have to sustain it collectively with our wisdom, vision, actions and speeches,” he said.

Shah said that the purpose of the meeting was to take all the religious scholars and ulemas into confidence for measures his government has taken to maintain peace and tranquility in the city and in the province at large.

“I have held a meeting with all the law enforcement agencies and chalked out a detail security plan for Muharram Majalis, and processions and I am sure you will cooperate with the administration and law enforcement agencies in conducting the Muharram events,” he said.

The ulemas assured the chief minister of their support and cooperation and gave some suggestions for improvement of overall environment all over Sindh. They complained that the private hospitals were not entertaining any patient in emergency.

They cited the example of Dr Askari who had sustained a bullet injury in targeted attack. He was taken to Patel Hospital which refused to entertain the case then he was taken to Aga Khan Hospital. The chief minister directed chief secretary to conduct an inquiry and report him. He issued clear directives to all the private hospitals to entertain emergency cases.

The chief minister nominated three ministers committee/focal persons to resolve all the issues emerging upto10th Muharram. They include Syed Nasir Shah, Shabir Bijarani and Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi.

The chief minister directed KER and WAPDA authorities not to resort load-shedding during majalis and processions. Three year back a terrorist incident in Jacobabad had taken place during power outage. He also directed Commissioner Karachi to ensure proper cleaning of Majalis routes, provision of water and improvement of sanitation system during these important days.