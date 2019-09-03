close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2019

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday on a day-long visit to Pakistan.

During his stay, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss bilateral relations and regional situation.

Adel Al-Jubeir held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz in Riyadh on September 1 to discuss the situation in Kashmir  besides other issues. 

He also discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s likely visit to Saudi Arabia after his UN visit later this month .


Latest News

More From Pakistan