Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday on a day-long visit to Pakistan.

During his stay, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss bilateral relations and regional situation.

Adel Al-Jubeir held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz in Riyadh on September 1 to discuss the situation in Kashmir besides other issues.

He also discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s likely visit to Saudi Arabia after his UN visit later this month .



