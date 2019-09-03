'Let's reach out to families of martyrs': ISPR DG shares Defence Day promo

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday set the tone for upcoming Defence and Martyrs Day with a promo paying tribute to soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives for Pakistan.

"Let’s reach out to families of our Shaheeds. Every Shaheed be remembered," he captioned the promo.



The short video also contained pictures of prominent civilians like former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and senior politician from Khyber Paktunkhwa Bashir Bilour along with the military men who lost their lives in their struggle for peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Major General Ghafoor, who is the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), asked the nation to reach out to the families of martyrs on September 06 when it marks Defence and Martyrs Day.

The ISPR DG concluded his tweet with hashtag #KashmirBaneGaPakistan (Kashmir Will become Pakistan).