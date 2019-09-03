close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2019

'Let's reach out to families of martyrs': ISPR DG shares Defence Day promo

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 03, 2019

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday  set the tone for  upcoming  Defence and Martyrs Day with a  promo  paying tribute to soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives for Pakistan.

"Let’s reach out to families of our Shaheeds. Every Shaheed be remembered," he captioned the promo.

The short video  also contained pictures of  prominent civilians like former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and senior politician from Khyber Paktunkhwa Bashir Bilour along with the military men who lost their lives in their struggle for  peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Major General Ghafoor, who is the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), asked the nation to reach out to the families of martyrs on September 06 when it marks Defence and Martyrs Day.

The ISPR DG concluded his tweet with  hashtag #KashmirBaneGaPakistan (Kashmir Will become Pakistan).  

