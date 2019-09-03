DG ISPR's posters with message of solidarity surface in Indian occupied Kashmir

Dozens of posters with Pakistani military’s spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor’s picture and the message, "fight till the last soldiers and the last bullet", popped up on all major roads and streets of Indian occupied Kashmir on Monday.

According to reports, the streets and all major roads in the disputed valley were showing up the posters carrying the picture of Pakistan's military official and a message of solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris.

The Hurriyat activists, in posters, have announced that the Kashmiri people would push India out of their homeland, which is a paradise on earth.



The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world due to strict lockdown and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services since August 5 when the Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi stripped occupied Kashmir of special status by repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.



More than 10,000 Kashmiris have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act as the authorities have converted the valley into a military garrison by deploying thousands of Indian troops and paramilitary personnel.