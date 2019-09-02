Karachi weather update: Rain plays havoc in Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rain in Karachi made life miserable for its citizens on Monday as it caused traffic jams, power breakdown and road blocks with water and sewerage problems in most of the areas in the city.

Rain continued on Monday in Karachi as various areas received heavy and moderate rain in the city under the influence of the prevailing monsoon system.

Rain lashed the metropolis after 3-00 pm and continued till late night in the metropolis as various areas received heavy and moderate rain under the influence of the prevailing monsoon system.

The areas of Shahrae Faisal, I.I.Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, SITE area, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town and many other parts of the city.

Sardar Sarfaraz, the chief meteorological officer of Sindh has on Monday said that intermittent showers are expected overnight in Karachi.

The Meteorological Department forecast thunder rain weather in the city over the next 24 hours.

The monsoon season is expected to continue in Karachi until September 30, and another bout of rain is predicted in the next four or five days, said Sarfaraz.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely to occur at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Shaheed Banazirabad and Karachi divisions at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions in the next 24hours.