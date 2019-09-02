PM Imran Khan assures multiple on-arrival visas for Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that his government would issue multiple and on-arrival visas to the Sikh community and provide them maximum possible facilities during pilgrimage to their holy sites.



“I assure that you will be issued multiple visas… This is our responsibility. We will facilitate you rather will give you visas at airport," the prime minister said addressing the International Sikh Convention here at the Governor House.

(We) will give you multiple visa to facilitate your journey to and from India,” he said.

The convention was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, federal and provincial cabinet members, and Sikh pilgrims from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe and other countries.

The prime minister said after coming into power, his government realized the difficulties faced by foreigners to get Pakistani visas intending to visit the country for pilgrimage or tourism.

"Though our government has changed the visa regime, the mindset of creating hurdles will gradually diminish," he added.