Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Air Headquarters Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Monday.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was welcomed by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The premier was given a guard of honour, and he later laid a floral wreath at the martyrs monument, according to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

Prime Minister Imran lauded PAF's role in ensuring aerial defence of the country, especially the one demonstrated during February this year.

The PM also appreciated PAF's contributions in war against "terrorism, various nation building activities and positive image projection of Pakistan".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan and, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, accompanied the prime minister to the headquarters of Pakistan Air Force.