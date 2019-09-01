'Fakhar Zaman's Instagram account hacked'

The Instagram account of Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman has been hacked, said former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Twitter on Sunday.

Afridi tagged the Twitter account of the Facebook-owned photo sharing app asking it to take notice.

"Hi @instagram, the insta account of Pakistan National pride & cricket player, Fakhar Zaman has been hacked. His insta account is FakharZaman719 and its verified," he wrote.

"A lot of people look up to him. Can you please look into this and help him in getting it back? Many thanks!," said Afridi.



Fakhar Zaman is a left-hand Pakistani batsman who had played a crucial role in green-shirts' victory against India.

He became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century in a One Day International.

