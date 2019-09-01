close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 1, 2019

'Fakhar Zaman's Instagram account hacked'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 01, 2019

The Instagram account of Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman has been hacked, said former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Twitter on Sunday.

Afridi  tagged the Twitter account of  the Facebook-owned photo sharing app asking it to take notice. 

"Hi @instagram, the insta account of Pakistan National pride & cricket player, Fakhar Zaman has been hacked. His insta account is FakharZaman719 and its verified," he wrote. 

"A lot of people look up to him. Can you please look into this and help him in getting it back? Many thanks!," said Afridi.

Fakhar Zaman is  a left-hand Pakistani batsman  who had played a crucial role in green-shirts' victory against India.

He became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century in a One Day International.

Latest News

More From Pakistan