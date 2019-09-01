close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
Pakistan

App­
September 1, 2019

OIC statement on Kashmir victory for Pakistan's principled stance: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan

App­
Sun, Sep 01, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the statement of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in support of the Kashmiri people was a victory of Pakistan’s principled stance and a defeat for India.

Dr Firdous said,”We welcome the OIC for raising its voice once again” for the right to self-determination of innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

She said the OIC had reminded the international community (of its responsibility) to get the curfew imposed by India in the occupied state lifted, and that the longstanding dispute could only be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

