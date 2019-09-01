Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 01-09-2019

Karachi: Rain is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir,according to Met Office on Sunday.

Rain is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Bannu, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

