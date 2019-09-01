Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 01-09-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Rain is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir,according to Met Office on Sunday.
Rain is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Bannu, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.
