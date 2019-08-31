Muharram moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting today

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is due to meet today (Saturda) to sight the moon of Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar.

The meeting will be presided over by Mufti Munibur Rehman at Meteorological Complex in Karachi.

Zonal Committees also hold their meetings in major cities to collect evidence of moon sighting.

The evidence is then sent to the central moon sighting body which makes the final decision.

Ashura

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions on 10th of Muharram.



The federal and provincial government announce two public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Processions are taken out in all the major cities of Pakistan with government deploying police and paramilitaries to ensure the security of mourners.

In some major cities mobile phone services are also suspended as part of security arrangements.