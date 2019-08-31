Ali Zafar draws minister's attention to a woman's appeal for govt protection

Ali Zafar on Saturday drew Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari's attention towards an appeal made by a woman seeking protection against alleged killers of her parents.

The singer-turned-actor tagged the Human Rights Minister in a tweet posted by a woman who said she and her family were in danger and needs government protection.

"Please help us my parents were murdered by my step brothers and uncle and now they want to kill us too the govt of Pakistan needs to protect us and give us justice. Please someone needs to listen to us," read the tweet.

The user had also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior anchor person Hamid Mir in her tweet.

After coming across the tweet, Ali Zafar requested Shireen Mazari to take notice of the request.



