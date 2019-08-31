close
Ministry of Climate Change not promoting any plastic bag manufacturer, says PM's Adviser

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

Islamabad: The Ministry of Climate Change is conducting inquiry into reports claiming  that a certain  manufacturer  of plastic bags is being promoted, said   Adviser to the Prime Minister for  Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday.

“We are conducting an inquiry into this whole affair – MoCC’s objective is not to promote any single company and certainly not to promote any form of plastic. 

We have a very good response on the plastic ban and will Inshallah do any course corrections that may be needed to get to our objective. 

Earlier, it was  alleged that a single company, marketing polypropylene bags lined with Polythene, had been giving the false impression in the market of being the official partner of Ministry of Climate Change and was being abetted by some elements in MoCC.

 While responding to questions, Amin Aslam said that the government was working in line with the strict guidelines framed under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of ‘Corruption Free Pakistan’. 

"Anything contrary to merit  would not be tolerated", he said.  

