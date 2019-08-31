close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
August 31, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 31-08-2019

Sat, Aug 31, 2019

Karachi: Rain is expected at scattered places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan, Kalat divisions and Kashmir, according to Met Office on Saturday.

It also predicted rain  at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Thatta, Karachi division, Islamabad, and Gilgit Baltistan. 

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country, said the Met Office.

