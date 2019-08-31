Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 31-08-2019

Karachi: Rain is expected at scattered places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan, Kalat divisions and Kashmir, according to Met Office on Saturday.

It also predicted rain at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Thatta, Karachi division, Islamabad, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country, said the Met Office.