Asif Ali Zardari shifted back to Adiala Jail after medical checkup at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Zardari was shifted to Adiala jail after his medical tests at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday.

Zardari - who was brought to PIMS hospital for a medical checkup Thursday morning - is suffering from heart, back and spinal problems currently.

He was kept in the hospital amid tight security. All passages to OPD were closed, causing problems for the people going towards ICU and the operation theatre.



The security officers did not allow Aseefa Bhutto to meet her father at PIMS.

Talking to media outside the hospital, she said her father medical condition is 'critical', adding that govt to be responsible if anything happens to ex-president.

Later in a tweet, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto said: "I went to see my father today, with a court order in hand. Hospital doors were locked when they saw me, no patients allowed in or out. What authority does this selective government have to shut down the entire hospital and deny patients and citizens entry?"

