close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2019

Asif Ali Zardari shifted back to Adiala Jail after medical checkup at PIMS

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Zardari was shifted to Adiala jail after his medical tests at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday. 

Zardari -  who was brought to PIMS hospital for a medical checkup Thursday morning - is suffering from heart, back and spinal problems currently.

He was kept in the hospital amid tight security. All passages to OPD were closed, causing problems for the people going towards ICU and the operation theatre.

The security officers did not allow Aseefa Bhutto to meet her father at PIMS.

Talking to media outside the hospital, she said her father medical condition is 'critical', adding that  govt to be responsible if anything happens to ex-president.

Later in a tweet, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto said: "I went to see my father today, with a court order in hand. Hospital doors were locked when they saw me, no patients allowed in or out. What authority does this selective government have to shut down the entire hospital and deny patients and citizens entry?"

Latest News

More From Pakistan