Fri Aug 30, 2019
August 30, 2019

COAS Gen Bajwa briefed on operational preparedness of Gujranwala Corps

Fri, Aug 30, 2019

COAS Gen Bajwa on Friday visited the Head Quarters of Gujranwala Corps and was briefed about operational preparedness

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the Head Quarters of Gujranwala Corps and was briefed about operational preparedness, according to Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

“Solidarity displayed by the nation with Kashmiri brethren during Kashmir Hour today is a strong message to the world. Deteriorating situation in IOJ&K is threat to regional peace,"  said COAS Gen Bajwa. 


