close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2019

Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express derails, 12 injured

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 30, 2019

 LAHORE: Three wagons and  the engine of Karachi- bound Rehman Baba Express derailed near Toba Tek Singh late Thursday night, injuring 12 passengers.

The passenger train was heading toward Karachi  from Peshawar when it derailed in Punjab's district Toba Tek Singh, causing suspension of railways traffic.

Rescue and emergency teams immediately rushed to the scene and  shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where they were being treated.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be specified. Railway engineering team is working to remove bogies from the main line to restore  railways traffic.

Latest News

More From Pakistan