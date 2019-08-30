Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express derails, 12 injured

LAHORE: Three wagons and the engine of Karachi- bound Rehman Baba Express derailed near Toba Tek Singh late Thursday night, injuring 12 passengers.

The passenger train was heading toward Karachi from Peshawar when it derailed in Punjab's district Toba Tek Singh, causing suspension of railways traffic.

Rescue and emergency teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where they were being treated.



The cause of the derailment is yet to be specified. Railway engineering team is working to remove bogies from the main line to restore railways traffic.

