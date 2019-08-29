Shoaib Akhtar thanks fans, arranges meet-up post-surgery in Australia

MELBOURNE: Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Malik has come forth thanking fans, friends and family for extending support after he underwent a major knee replacement surgery in Melbourne, Australia.



Turning to Twitter, Akhtar in a video message said he is overwhelmed by the amount of love he has received.

"I have received a lot of phone calls from people inquiring about my health. Friends, families and just random people are coming to meet me at the hospital. However, as you know it gets difficult to meet so many of you here specially during the after hours," Akhtar said.

He added, "I request everyone willing to meet me, to come to the Fresh Water Place at 7 p.m. tomorrow. My friends will receive you all, so you can come and visit me there."

Earlier, Akhtar posted a video on his Twitter account revealing that his knee surgery was successful.

"For all my fans, my knee operation has been successfully completed in Australia. I have just made a short video for all my loving and caring fans . Remember @shoaib100mph in your prayers," Akhtar wrote.







