PM Imran asks Pakistanis to come out on the roads to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked people of Pakistan to come out on the roads on Friday to show solidarity with Kashmiris.
The prime minister said in a tweet that Pakistanis must send a strong message to Kashmiris that "our nation stands resolutely behind them".
"So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he said.
