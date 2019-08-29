PM Imran asks Pakistanis to come out on the roads to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked people of Pakistan to come out on the roads on Friday to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The prime minister said in a tweet that Pakistanis must send a strong message to Kashmiris that "our nation stands resolutely behind them".

"So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he said.







