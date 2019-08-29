close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2019

PM Imran asks Pakistanis to come out on the roads to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked people of Pakistan to come out on the roads on Friday to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The prime minister said in a tweet that Pakistanis must send a strong message to Kashmiris that "our nation stands resolutely behind them".

"So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he said.



Latest News

More From Pakistan