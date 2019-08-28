close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
Pakistan

August 28, 2019

Karachi receives light rain

Wed, Aug 28, 2019

KARACHI: Several parts of Karachi on Wednesday afternoon received light rain.

According to Geo News, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, SITE Industrial Area, University Road,  I.I Chundrigar Road, Guru Mandir and other areas received light to moderate rain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another wave of heavy rainfall in Karachi on Wednesday and Thursday.

