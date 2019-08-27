Belgium Foreign Minister expresses concern on IoJ&K human rights situation

ISLAMABAD: Belgium Foreign Minister Didier Reynders Tuesday expressed his concern on the human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, noting that further escalation would have severe impact on the peace and security in the region.

The Belgium foreign minister conveyed his concern during a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi who called him to brief on the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure, a press release said.

Qureshi said that these steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that India has progressively reneged on its commitments to the Security Council, other states, Pakistan and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The foreign minister underlined that the actions taken by India entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region.

He highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

The foreign minister apprised him on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since August 5.

The Belgium foreign minister reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged with a view to playing a facilitating role.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.