Muharram Coordination Cell set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established a 'Muharram-ul-Haram, 2019 Coordination Cell' in the Strategy Analysis Wing (SAW) Home Department Peshawar for Muharram-ul-Haram, 2019.

The Cell will be functional from first to 10th of Muharram round the clock for monitoring law-and-order situation, and receiving complaints and other allied issues pertaining to Muharram.



The telephone Numbers 091-9210300 and 091-9210036 will be available (24/7) for communication as notified by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.