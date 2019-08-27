Muharram Coordination Cell set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established a 'Muharram-ul-Haram, 2019 Coordination Cell' in the Strategy Analysis Wing (SAW) Home Department Peshawar for Muharram-ul-Haram, 2019.
The Cell will be functional from first to 10th of Muharram round the clock for monitoring law-and-order situation, and receiving complaints and other allied issues pertaining to Muharram.
The telephone Numbers 091-9210300 and 091-9210036 will be available (24/7) for communication as notified by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
