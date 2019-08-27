Dengue on the rise: 24 new cases diagnosed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Dengue virus cases have risen in the federal capital as two dozen dengue patients were hospitalised during the last 24 hours in PIMS, a private news channel reported.

According to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson, at least 150 patients were admitted to the hospital, of which dengue virus was confirmed in 24.

A ten-bed isolation ward has also been established for dengue patients, the spokesperson added.